22-year-old man with autism reported missing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday reached out to the public to help find a missing 22-year-old man with autism who hasn’t been seen since the morning.

Guillermo Gradilla last was seen about 8:15 a.m. Friday near 6000 Daisy Avenue, San Diego police said. He also suffers from epilepsy, which places him at risk.

Gradilla was described by police as Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has short black curly hair and black eyes. Police say he last was seen wearing a white Chargers football jersey, gray gym shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Gradilla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 619-531-2000, referencing Case No. 21-501053.