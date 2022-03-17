SAN DIEGO — A young man who was arrested on suspicion of DUI, drug and weapon offenses earlier this month was found dead in his cell at San Diego Central Jail a few days later, authorities said.

William Schuck, 22, was arrested March 10 and found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Schuck was alone in his cell at the time he died and investigators found no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, according to jail officials.

Schuck died just over a month after the California State Auditor released a scathing report on the frequency of inmate deaths in San Diego County, which has been higher than that of comparable systems. In response, the sheriff’s department and the County Board of Supervisors pledged to make improvements to inmate safety. The department recently rolled out a body-worn camera program for deputies working in jails, alongside other promised changes.

Schuck first landed in jail after a car crash on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Interstate 8 in the Ocean Beach area. Officers investigating the collision suspected Schuck of driving high and in possession of drugs. Authorities also said he was carrying an unregistered handgun that lacked a serial number.

Police took Schuck for a medical assessment at a hospital, where “no obvious external signs of trauma or illness were identified,” according to the agency. Officials added that Schuck “declined further evaluation and testing prior to being booked into the San Diego Central Jail.”

Six days later, around 9:40 a.m., deputies found Schuck unresponsive in his cell during a safety check.

“Deputies and medical staff immediately performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel,” the department wrote. “Unfortunately, Schuck was pronounced deceased at the facility.”

Investigators are still working on the case and the San Diego County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy later Thursday.

Officials have notified Schuck’s family, the department said. He was from Orange County.