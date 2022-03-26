POWAY – A 22-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence Friday night is in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department after a crash that killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

According to Sgt. Lon Nguyen, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 25 in the 13800 block of Midland Road. 22-year-old Astha Rajyaguru, driving northbound in a sedan, is suspected of rear-ending a motorcyclist that was parked along the right side of the roadway, according to Nguyen. Life-saving measures were provided to the 59-year-old motorcyclist, but the man later died at the scene.

Rajyaguru was evaluated by law enforcement and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. The 22-year-old will be booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

The matter remains under investigation by officials at this time.