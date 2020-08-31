22-year FBI vet Turner appointed as head agent in San Diego

The FBI announced Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, the appointment of 22-year agency veteran Suzanne Turner as special agent in charge of the bureau’s San Diego-area office. (FBI)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The FBI announced Monday the appointment of 22-year agency veteran Suzanne Turner as special agent in charge of the bureau’s San Diego-area office.

Turner, who most recently served as deputy assistant director of the office’s Training Division, began her FBI career in 1998 as a special agent in San Diego. Initially, she was assigned to work violent crime and bank robberies, but soon transitioned to investigating major Mexican narcotics cases.

In 2001, Turner transferred to work counterterrorism as part of a team investigating the 9/11 terror attacks. Two years later, she moved into public-corruption investigations, an assignment she worked for several years, according to FBI public affairs.

In 2007, Turner was promoted to supervisory special agent in San Diego and worked corporate, securities and healthcare fraud, and served as white collar crime and asset forfeiture manager. In 2011, she transferred to the office’s Human Intelligence Squad.

In late 2011, Turner was promoted to assistant inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. She returned to the human intelligence unit the following year.

In 2014, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the San Diego office’s Intelligence Branch, overseeing the human intelligence division, five field intelligence groups, surveillance, a foreign language unit and other programs.

In 2017, Turner became assistant special agent in charge of the office’s national security branch, where she was responsible for counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, weapons of mass destruction, and other programs. She was promoted to Inspection Division section chief in 2018.

Early this year, Turner was promoted to deputy assistant director of training, a post with responsibility for overseeing all operations at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Prior to joining the FBI, Turner, who earned a bachelor of science in human resources management from Syracuse University, served as a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer in Ohio.