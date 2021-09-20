Border agents find $215,000 worth of meth hidden in SUV floorboard

SALTON CITY, Calif. — A 55-year-old male who is accused of smuggling $215,000 worth of methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint in Salton City was arrested Saturday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

At around 9:05 a.m., an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent examined a blue 2005 Ford Escape at the Highway 86 checkpoint. CBP says the agent referred the car aside for further investigation.

When the Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to both the driver and passenger sides of the car, they discovered a hidden compartment in the floorboard of the vehicle concealing 41 packages of white crystal-like substance wrapped in cellophane. The contents inside the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

Border patrol agents made an arrest Saturday after discovering $215,000 worth of meth in a car at a checkpoint in Salton City. (Credit: CBP)

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was caught with 78.41 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $215,627.00, according to the CBP.

He was later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as the car and narcotics.