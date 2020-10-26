21,000 residents brace for possible power outages

NORTH COUNTY — San Diego Gas & Electric notified more than 21,000 residents Sunday of possible power outages.

People who live in Pala Reservation, Fallbrook, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton were among those told their power could be turned off Monday or Tuesday because of dangerous fire conditions.

“We don’t know how the weather is going to turn out because the weather just happens and we’re doing the best to give people a heads up,” SDG&E spokesperson Helen Gao said.

She said the strongest winds are expected to sweep through the area overnight. They could exceed 50 miles per hour in some parts of North County.

Enjoy the cool & damp weather, tomorrow will be the complete opposite. Take this rainy Sunday afternoon to make sure your emergency kits are in tip top shape. A 🚩Red Flag Warning 🚩remains in effect for early Monday through Tuesday afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3FomfbTYOp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 25, 2020

“With this weather event, it’s really localized areas in coastal and urbanized communities. So it’s different in the sense that folks who could be at risk of public safety power shutoffs — they have never experienced this before,” Gao said.

San Diego got some rain over the weekend but not enough. That’s why Gao said there are still portions of the county with an elevated risk of wildfires.

“Tree branches can fall on power lines. Debris can get caught on power lines, etcetera. There are concerns about the wind causing damage,” Gao said.

If power is turned off, SDG&E said it’s hard to say how long the outage could last. It all depends on weather conditions.

Due to elevated fire weather conditions and forecasted Santa Ana winds coming from the north, we have notified ~21K residents that we may turn off power to reduce wildfire risk Mon. & Tues. in south Orange County and north San Diego. Learn more at https://t.co/Nu4yeSS2Bp pic.twitter.com/RaGtZlS8dq — SDG&E (@SDGE) October 25, 2020