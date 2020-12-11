21 arrested in suspected human smuggling attempt

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 21 people in a suspected human smuggling attempt after a panga arrived in Del Mar. (Credit: U.S. Border Patrol)

DEL MAR, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 21 people in a suspected human smuggling attempt after a panga arrived in Del Mar.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, agents spotted a “suspicious vessel” off the coast, Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon said in a news release. When agents arrived at Camino Del Mar, they saw a group of people wearing life-jackets running towards three vehicles.

Agents were able to stop one driver, but the other two drove off. Agents arrested nine people inside the 2003 Mazda minivan, including the driver, a 68-year-old U.S. citizen, and nine Mexican citizens suspected of illegally entering the U.S.

Agents found the other two vehicles at a hotel in Carlsbad and arrested the drivers, both U.S. citizens, along with eight Mexican citizens inside.

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped the panga as it was returning to Mexico. Authorities arrested the two Mexican citizens onboard.

“Five defendants will face human smuggling charges and one boat passenger will face charges for re-entry after prior removal,” Castrejon said.

The others involved were processed for removal at a Border Patrol station.