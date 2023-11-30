SAN DIEGO — Over $20,000 worth of jewelry stolen in San Diego County was found in a vehicle in Lake Elsinore, and the driver was arrested, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the valuables around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when they were inspecting a car that was stopped in traffic lanes, the agency said in a news release. Deputies found the driver asleep behind the wheel near Grape Street and Railroad Canyon Road.

During their search, deputies also found $8,000 in cash, more than 80 grams of methamphetamine and “other items related to drug sales,” the release said.

“The jewelry was later connected to a burglary in San Diego County with a victim being identified,” the release stated.

Deputies booked George Moore, a 59-year-old Wildomar man, into Cois Byrd Detention Center. He was facing charges of drug sales and possession of stolen property.