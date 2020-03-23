205 coronavirus cases confirmed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County rose from 159 on Saturday to 205 on Sunday, according to county health officials.

Of the 205 local cases, 178 are county residents, 11 are in federal quarantine and 16 are non-San Diego County residents.

Earlier Sunday, health officials said a man in his 70s had died after contracting the virus, the county’s first coronavirus death. The man was from San Diego County but was being treated in Santa Clara County after returning from a recent trip, Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said during a Sunday news conference.

Of the 178 county residents who have been positively diagnosed, two are between the ages of 10 and 19, 38 are in their 20s, 49 are in their 30s, 33 are in their 40s, 27 are in their 50s, 10 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and three are 80 or older. One patient’s age was unknown.

Thirty-two county residents have been hospitalized in connection with the virus. Four patients in federal quarantine and six non-county residents were also hospitalized. Fourteen county residents were in intensive care, as was one non-county resident.