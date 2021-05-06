2021 Miramar Air Show canceled amid pandemic concerns

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Marine Corps announced Thursday that the Miramar Air Show is canceled for the second year in a row because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miramar Air Show is the largest military air show in the world and draws upwards of half a million spectators from around the globe, according to a Marines spokesperson. Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer of MCAS Miramar, made the decision to suspend the event this fall because of uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

“While San Diego continues to lead the way in vaccines and beginning to reopen, there are still a great many risks involved with a gathering on the scale of our air show,” Dockery said. “MCAS Miramar has always prioritized our community’s safety throughout the pandemic, beginning the moment we hosted evacuees from Wuhan to our daily operations delivering National Defense, and this decision is no different. It remains the right choice to look ahead to 2022 and make it better than ever.”

The Miramar Air Show was also canceled in 2020 with Dockery citing pandemic concerns.

A Marine Corps news release said sponsors, vendors and chalet clients should contact Marine Corps Community Services at 858-307-6365 for customized plans for the 2022 Miramar Air Show.