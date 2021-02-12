$200M of narcotics seized at California-Mexico border in past 4 months

U.S. Border Patrol agents have seized nearly 45,000 pounds of narcotics, worth more than $200 million, in the past four months at the California-Mexico border, according to a release Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Border Patrol agents have seized nearly 45,000 pounds of narcotics, worth more than $200 million, in the past four months at the California-Mexico border.

Of the total, roughly three-quarters of the seizures were of methamphetamine followed by 4,290 pounds of cocaine, nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana and 970 pounds of heroin, according to a release Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency reported a spike in fentanyl crossing the border with officers confiscating 2,180 pounds of it in the first four months of its fiscal year, just shy of the total for all of last year.

Anne Maricich, CBP’s acting director of field operations, called the statistics “impressive,” singling out the increased seizures of fentanyl.

“CBP officers are dedicated to protecting the United States and keeping our communities safe,” Maricich said.

CBP also noted the agency’s arrests at the border, including on “charges of human smuggling, use of fraudulent documents and immigration violations.”