SAN DIEGO — A sewage spill has prompted a water contact closure for East Mission Bay Friday, San Diego County officials said.

The area impacted includes the Mission Bay shoreline at Tecolote Shores, which is a half-a-mile north to Comfort Station; half-a-mile south to Tecolote Creek; and east to Fiesta Island, according to the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Around 2,000 gallons of sewage has entered the bay, per the county.

Sewage contamination signs have been posted, while samples will be collected to assess water quality impacts.

The sewage spill comes after the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted in June to declare a local state of emergency over the cross-border pollution impacting local beaches.

The resolution declares an environmental and public health crisis while also urging California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden to declare state and federal state’s of emergency to expedite resources to San Diego County.