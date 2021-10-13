200 new low-income housing units coming to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Plans for new affordable housing in Chula Vista are moving forward after city council and housing authority leaders gave final financial approval for the project Tuesday.

Columba Apartments will bring 200 new homes to the Millenia master planned community, located in the heart of eastern Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch neighborhood. The complex, featuring a mix of 56 one-bedroom, 86 two-bedroom and 58 three-bedroom units, is slated for the northeast corner of Orion Avenue and Optima Street in Millenia, according to documents filed with the city.

The units will be available to households making between 30-60% of the San Diego County Area Median Income, according to a news release from Councilmember Stephen Padilla’s office. They’ll be accessible to people with disabilities and part of the project proposal includes maintaining the income and rent restrictions for at least 55 years.

“What our city is doing — especially in my district in Eastern Chula Vista — should serve as a model for our county and state. Not only are we tackling California’s affordable housing crisis head-on — we are building interactive, people-centered communities that maximize sustainability and minimize sprawl,” Padilla said in the release.

Some of the benefits highlighted by his office include being within walking and biking distance of major retail, employment, civic, recreational and public transportation centers. A computer lounge, laundry facilities, community rooms, playgrounds, bocce ball courts, barbeque areas and two community gardens are also slated for the complex.

The Chula Vista City Council and Chula Vista Housing Authority voted on the project Tuesday night.