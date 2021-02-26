20-year-old pleads not guilty in crash that killed 19-year-old passenger

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A young man accused of driving drunk and causing the death of his 19-year-old passenger in a solo vehicle crash in National City pleaded not guilty Friday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.

Oscar Munguia, 20, is accused in the Feb. 15 death of National City resident Leslie Lepron, who was riding in the back seat when the vehicle crashed on East Plaza Boulevard near Interstate 805 at around 1:30 a.m.

Deputy District Attorney Hailey Williams alleged that Munguia was driving without a license at the time of the crash and at more than 75 mph.

The prosecutor said the defendant’s blood-alcohol content was measured at about .13% — well above the legal limit — shortly after the crash.

Lepron and another passenger were hospitalized. According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lepron sustained internal injuries and died just after 6 a.m. at UCSD Medical Center.

Munguia’s bail was set at $100,000.

