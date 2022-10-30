LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the 8500 block of Dallas Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a media release from the City of La Mesa.

A 20-year-old male driver, who is believed to have been driving alone, struck a parked car and careened into a telephone pole, said authorities.

First-responders found the driver with serious injuries and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of his death and his identity is being withheld until notification of kin.

According to the City of La Mesa, the roadway was closed in both directions until about 10 a.m. while investigators processed the scene, but it has since reopened.

Authorities said preliminary information indicates that driver impairment and speed may have been factors in the collision.

The La Mesa Police Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of this incident. They have encourage anyone with related information to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400.