SAN DIEGO – A 20-year-old man was attacked with a machete in the South Bay early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officials with the San Diego Police Department said that the 20-year-old victim was attending a gathering in the 3000 block of Magellan Street in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood around 3:40 a.m. Monday when a person told him that someone was messing with his car.

The victim, who has not been identified, went out to check on his vehicle and confront the suspect. During the interaction, the unknown suspect pulled out a machete and slashed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for unidentified injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The only distinguishing factor police gave was that the suspect was wearing all gray at the time of the attack.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case should reach out to the police, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.