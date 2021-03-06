20-year-old arrested after stabbing leads to police chase, crash

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver after a pursuit Saturday and were searching for three other suspects wanted in a stabbing.

A witness to the stabbing of a man in the 9600 block of Camp Road called authorities at 7:49 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Jim Emig of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The stabbing victim had a minor wound and refused medical attention, he said.

Four people, two men and two women, fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger and deputies pursued the vehicle on surface streets in Spring Valley, Emig said.

Deputies lost the vehicle but soon found it crashed into an embankment at Rio Avenue and Tonawanda Drive, the lieutenant said.

After a 45-minute search, which also involved a helicopter unit, deputies arrested the driver, who they say was a companion of the stabbing suspect. All three people who are on the run are suspected of assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing suspect was identified as Mario Lozano, 20, Emig said. Lozano is 5-feet-8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with short brown hair, wearing a black shirt and red jacket, with facial tattoos, according to sheriff’s officials.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.