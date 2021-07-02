20 military members become US citizens onboard USS Midway

A July 2, 2021 photo shows 20 military members from 10 countries who became U.S. citizens during a ceremony on board USS Midway Museum Friday. (FOX 5 San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — Twenty service members had an unforgettable start to their Fourth of July weekend Friday morning.

The military members from 10 countries became the newest U.S. citizens during a ceremony onboard the USS Midway Museum.

The eight sailors and 12 Marines came from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ghana, Honduras, Liberia, Mexico, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago.

HAPPENING NOW: 20 military service members from 10 countries are becoming U.S. citizens 🇺🇸 How fitting it’s happening on the @USSMidwayMuseum during the #4thofJuly . @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Loh2xty4T9 — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) July 2, 2021

“I’ve waited for this moment for 19 years and I’m very excited, and honestly very proud that I’m here now,” one service member told FOX 5 during the ceremony.

Chief U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw administered the Oath of Allegiance on Midway with more than 100 Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies planned across the country between June 30 and July 7.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said approximately 625,000 people were naturalized in fiscal year 2020.