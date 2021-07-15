60-acre brush fire burns near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO – Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon on the U.S. side of the border near Tecate, authorities said.
The blaze, dubbed the Border Fire, was burning near Tecate Mission Road, west of the Tecate Port of Entry, according to a tweet from Cal Fire San Diego. As of 3:18 p.m., the forward rate of spread had been stopped, with one RV destroyed.
The fire had scorched 60 acres, the agency said. One outbuilding has been destroyed by the fire.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for the surrounding community in Tecate, Cal Fire said, and a temporary evacuation point has been established at Potrero Elementary School at 24875 Potrero Valley Road.
“Firefighters are making good progress from ground and air,” the agency said.
Firefighters say the fire has not crossed over into Mexico.
Check back for updates on this developing story.