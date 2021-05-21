2 years after his death, police still searching for San Diego man’s killer

Mario “Tony” Bullard, who was shot and killed in the Grantville area in May 2019. Police are still looking for his killer.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying and locating a gunman who fatally shot a 35-year-old man in the Grantville neighborhood exactly two years ago.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the 6200 block of Holabird Street shortly after 2:50 a.m. on May 21, 2019, found Mario “Tony” Bullard lying in the street mortally wounded, according to San Diego police.

Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman was spotted running westbound on Vandever Avenue toward Mission Gorge Road. He was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, black pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.