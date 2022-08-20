SAN DIEGO – One man was stabbed and another was attacked with a hammer in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The attack happened in the 4100 block of 36th Street around 2:45 a.m., according to Officer Dave O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department.

A 21-year-old victim was stabbed/slashed three times in the upper body and the second victim, a 26-year-old man, was struck in the upper body with a hammer.

Police believe that there are two suspects in this attack but were unable to provide further information or a motive in the case.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to detectives with the San Diego Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.