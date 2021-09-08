2 shot in Lemon Grove: deputies

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) – A mother and daughter were shot in their Lemon Grove home Wednesday morning, and a man is in custody in connection with the shootings, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 1400 block of Bakersfield Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after one of the mother’s three children fled to a neighbor’s house, according to sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

Upon arrival, Vengler said, deputies were able to arrest a suspect outside the home. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputies treated the two victims on scene until an ambulance arrived and transported them to a hospital in unknown conditions. Their ages were not released.

An investigation was continuing.

