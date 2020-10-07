2 women fall from top of border wall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two women suffered serious injuries after they apparently climbed a border wall in the Otay Mesa area, then fell from the top, authorities said Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a rescue call around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Brittania Boulevard and Airway Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

One of the victims ended up roughly 200 feet down a ravine, Munoz said. Both victims were rescued and taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

No details about the victims were immediately available.