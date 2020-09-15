2 women dead after crash near San Diego intersection

Two 22-year-old women now have died after a vehicle collided into their vehicle and others in a crash in the Rolando neighborhood area. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO – Two 22-year-old women now have died after a vehicle collided into their vehicle and others in a crash last week near the Rolando area.

Poway resident Kiana Taylor was injured in the Sept. 9 crash near 70th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office. San Diego police say a 63-year-old man driving a Mercedes E400 had an “unknown medical issue” and struck the back of Taylor’s vehicle, which had been in the northbound turn lane to 70th Street from eastbound 6900 El Cajon Boulevard.

Taylor’s was hospitalized at UCSD Medical Center after her vehicle caught fire in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Taylor is the second casualty of the crash which also killed the passenger in her vehicle, San Diego resident Casey Hargis. Hargis, was pronounced dead in the hours following the crash after suffering “vascular injuries from pelvic fractures,” officials said.

The impact of the crash pushed both vehicles into the westbound lane, where they struck three other vehicles. Occupants of those vehicles sustained minor injuries, police said.