SAN DIEGO — Two Powerball tickets sold in San Diego County in recent months were worth more than $1 million, the California Lottery announced.

On Nov. 5, 2022, Enrique Viquez Garcia won over $1.12M for a Powerball ticket he purchased at a Rite Aid on Manchester Avenue in Encinitas after matching five out of six numbers on his ticket.

In the South Bay, Raul Ozuna won approximately $1.8 million from the Feb. 18, 2023 Powerball drawing. He also matched five out of six numbers on his ticket, which was purchased at a Shell station in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

These two winners weren’t the only local lucky lotto players recently. Earlier in May, a Powerball ticket worth about $3.2 million was sold at a La Mesa 7-Eleven store. Lottery officials have not yet announced the name of this winner.

Two other California Lottery players recently scored big prizes in the Golden State. Mae Chielo Siendo won $2 million on a Instant Crossword Scratchers game in San Jose and Karen Gallardo won $1 million on a Winter Riches Scratchers game in Fresno, lottery officials said in a news release.

Wednesday nights Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $146 million. The current jackpot has been rolling since Apr. 19, when the top prize was won in Ohio.

For the Monday, May 15 drawing there was 38,651 winning Powerball tickets sold in California, according to the CA lottery website. Two California players matched four numbers plus the Powerball number, which was worth a $10,933 prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. PT