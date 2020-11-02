2 Vista Unified schools see new COVID-19 cases

The headquarters for the Vista Unified School District as it appeared on Oct. 26, 2020.

SAN DIEGO — More than 100 students and eight teachers are in quarantine Monday after two new cases of COVID-19 at Vista Unified schools.

The school district said it identified two new COVID-19 positive cases over the weekend. A student at the T.H.E. Leadership Academy Elementary School tested positive, which led the student’s classroom of 28 students and one teacher to pivot to virtual learning for the quarantine period.

The second case is at Rancho Minerva Middle School. The district said 82 students and seven teachers will pivot to virtual learning. The school itself will not pivot to virtual learning at this time.

The district said based on the information available, they believe both cases were contracted outside of the school environment. Both groups of students are scheduled to return on Nov. 12.