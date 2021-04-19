2 Vista residents killed in small plane crash in Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the wreckage of a small plane has been found in northern Arizona and its two occupants are dead.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say deputies received a report Sunday night of an overdue aircraft from Vista, California.

The plane took off from the Sedona airport and was supposed to land at the Grand Canyon’s airport for a 9 a.m. Sunday appointment in the Tusayan area.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety air rescue helicopter out of Kingman located the wreckage Monday in a wooded area near the Williams Airport and both occupants — a man and a woman from Vista — were confirmed to be dead.