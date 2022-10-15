A victim receives medical attention after being shot on Market Street in San Diego. (Photo credit to OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old male and a 48-year-old female were shot while standing on Market Street in two separate overnight incidents, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.

The first encounter occurred when a black, male suspect approached the male victim as he was standing on the sidewalk at 4278 Market Street. At that time, the suspect fired four to five rounds and the victim was struck on the right side of his neck, police records state.

A victim receives medical attention after being shot on Market Street in San Diego. (Photo credit to OnScene.TV)

Authorities say the suspect fled by foot eastbound on Market Street and the male victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a female victim walked into a hospital and told medical staff she had been shot, police records state. She was treated for a graze wound under her right armpit area.

After further investigation, authorities discovered the female victim was walking on 4278 Market Street when she heard gunfire and ran to her vehicle. The victim noticed pain once she arrived at home, which prompted her to seek medical attention. Her injuries are also non-life-threatening.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives are investigating both incidents and are asking anyone with information to call 619‑531‑2000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.