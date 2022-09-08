CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police on Thursday released the identities of the two gunshot victims who died after their pickup truck crashed into a parked van while fleeing a shooting.

Joseph Arias, 22, of Chula Vista and 42-year-old David Bruley, of San Diego, both died on Aug. 30 due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, Sgt. Anthony Molina stated in a release.

The shooting was reported to police around 7:47 p.m. in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street in Chula Vista, according to authorities.

Another call then came in about a vehicle crash in the same area, where the officers responding discovered a pickup truck that had collided with a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.

Two occupants, a driver and passenger, were found unconscious in the pickup truck, suffering from gunshot wounds and other serious injuries, Molina said. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where both were later pronounced dead.

Less than a block away from the crime scene, CVPD officers located evidence of a recent shooting near Valle Lindo Park in the 500 block of Sequoia Street.

Witnesses also reported seeing other vehicles fleeing the area where the shooting occurred, police said.

Investigators are still actively seeking information about the shooting and additional witnesses, even if they wish to remain anonymous. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.