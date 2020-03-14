2 UC San Diego Health workers test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — Two workers at UC San Diego Health tested positive for coronavirus and are now in home isolation, health officials said Saturday.

Both individuals are health care workers at UC San Diego Health, though their positions were not specified. Officials said both patients tested positive “due to exposure and infection in the community” and were experiencing respiratory symptoms.

“This is an important reminder that all persons experiencing symptoms of respiratory infection, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should not go to work, but rather stay home and contact their health care provider for further guidance and management options,” UC San Diego Health said in an official statement.

“We take this responsibility and the current situation extremely seriously, and understand the increased concern regarding potential exposure and its implications for one’s health and that of loved ones,” officials said.