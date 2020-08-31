2 trapped, 7 others injured in rollover crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Nine people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Oceanside, authorities said.

A sedan and a pickup truck collided shortly before 11:45 p.m. at state Route 76 and Douglas Drive, causing the truck to roll onto its side, according to Oceanside Fire Department. One person in each vehicle became trapped and had to be freed by fire department crews.

Two children were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, four adults were taken to trauma centers at Scripps La Jolla Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital and three adults were taken to Tri-City Medical Center.

Oceanside police were investigating to determine the cause of the crash.