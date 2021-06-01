2 to stand trial for fatal drive-by shooting into La Jolla house party

Two men are facing murder and attempted murder charges for their roles in a 2019 drive-by shooting that killed a woman and injured three others in La Jolla. (SDNV photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men accused in a drive-by shooting at a La Jolla house party that killed a woman and injured three other people were ordered Tuesday to stand trial on charges that include murder and attempted murder.

Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 20, and Malik Joshua Campbell, 22, are charged in the June 23, 2019, shooting death of 20-year-old Nina Silver, who was struck while standing in an alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street.

Prosecutors allege gang motivations were behind the 12:30 a.m. shooting and that Silver was not the intended target.

San Diego police said a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant fired several rounds at the victims.

Carrillo, who prosecutors allege was the shooter, was arrested in July 2019 following a high-speed police pursuit.

Campbell was arrested two months later and is being charged with murder under a theory of aiding and abetting in the killing.

