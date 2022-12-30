EL CAJON, Calif. — Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of shooting a teenage girl who was found in an East County motel room, the El Cajon Police Department announced Friday.

On December 12, police found an injured 16-year-old girl at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel located at 1368 East Main Street after a family member told police they thought their daughter may be dead inside one of the motel rooms, ECPD said.

During the investigation, police determined that a group of teens rented a room at the motel to use as a party spot, when the two suspects worked together to shoot the victim, Lt. Keith MacArthur said in a news release.

After the shooting, all the teens in the motel room fled the scene, leaving the girl in the room without medical aid. Hours later the family received a phone call telling them they should go check on her, MacArthur said.

Police found the girl unresponsive with a gunshot wound and took her to a nearby hospital, where she is still recovering. She is expected to survive, but it is not yet known what long-term effects the shooting could have to her health, according to police.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned that the suspect who police believe shot the victim fled to Mexico immediately after the shooting. He was arrested Tuesday after surrendering himself to authorities at the Port of Entry, MacArthur said.

The other suspect was arrested during a traffic stop days after the incident, according to police.

The identities of both suspects will not be publicly released because they are minors.

An investigation is also underway regarding the motel’s business practices, MacArthur added.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.