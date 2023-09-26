ENCINITAS, Calif. — Two teens and one adult were arrested after a man who was selling shoes was robbed at gunpoint in Encinitas, authorities said.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 14 in the 2100 block of Carol View Drive, Sgt. Heather Bruton with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim, who was selling several pairs of shoes, met with another man and woman in a parking lot when a third man joined the group and pointed a gun at the victim, according to law enforcement.

“Fearing he may be injured, the victim ran to his vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. The woman and two men ran away together with the victim’s shoes,” Bruton said.

During the investigation, authorities used the victim’s Tesla cameras to identify the suspects.

On Sept. 15, the sheriff’s department found and arrested two 16-year-old suspects, one was a boy wearing a pair of shoes stolen from the robbery and the other was a girl, per SDSO. Both were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery.

Jesus Manuel Quinonez, 18, was identified as the armed suspect, authorities said. He was arrested five days after the arrest of the two teens at his home in Carlsbad on suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property, assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a street gang.

Quinonez was also named a suspect in an Aug. 15 stabbing in Carlsbad.

“During the search of Quinonez’s home, clothing he was wearing during the Encinitas robbery, shoes stolen during the San Marcos robbery and evidence related to the Carlsbad stabbing were located,” Bruton said.

Quinonez’s bail is currently set at $300,000.