2 suspected DUI drivers crash into trees an hour apart in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Two drivers suspected of DUI were taken to area hospitals with injuries early Sunday morning after crashing into trees in Chula Vista.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Avenue. The driver of the car was southbound on 4th Avenue when he hit a large palm tree in the center divider.

The man suffered head injuries and had to be extricated, according to Chula Vista Police. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The second incident happened around 2 a.m. on Pepper Tree Lane. The driver was eastbound when she lost control of her SUV, went into oncoming traffic and hit a tree.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, the woman had to be extricated and taken to a hospital with what seemed like major injuries.

