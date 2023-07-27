Two Sumatran tiger cubs and their mother at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two Sumatran tiger cubs were born recently at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, zoo officials announced Thursday.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife alliance, the cubs were born on July 12 to Diana, a first-time mother. The pair of tiger cubs are the first to be born at the Safari Park’s Tull Family Tiger Trail habitat in seven years.

The Sumatran tiger is a critically endangered species, with only an estimated 400 to 600 tigers remaining on Earth.

The two cubs, a boy and girl, appear strong and are nursing frequently, according to wildlife care specialists who are monitoring them. Diana has been reported to be an attentive and gentle mother for the cubs.

“These births are so important to the conservation of this species,” said a quote attributed to San Diego Zoo Safari Park Executive Director Lisa Peterson. “Our hope is these cubs will provide an opportunity for our guests to gain a greater appreciation for tigers and the important need to conserve them in their native habitats.”

According to zoo officials, the births were a result of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The cubs will remain in the den with their mother for several weeks, SDZWA said. This period is a crucial time for the cubs to bond with each other and learn from their mother.

Wildlife care specialists estimate Diana will be ready to bring her cubs out of the den when their are about 8 to 10 weeks old.

“We are elated about the birth of these tiger cubs,” Peterson said. “It has been years since we’ve had cubs at Tiger Trail, and we can’t wait to share them with the community.

The birth of the tiger cubs comes just ahead of Global Tiger Day on Saturday, which is celebrated annually to raise awareness and support tiger conservation.

The names of the new Sumatran tiger cubs have not yet been announced.