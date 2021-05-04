2 suffer severe burns in fire at vacant commercial building

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after being severely burned in a fire at a vacant commercial building in Escondido, authorities said.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after being severely burned in a fire at a vacant commercial building in Escondido, authorities said.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Commercial Street near Auto Park Way, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

One victim was airlifted to UC San Diego Health while the other was transported by ambulance to the same hospital. They were not publicly identified.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and the investigation into how it started now is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News