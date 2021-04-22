2 suffer major injuries after crashing stolen car into back of big rig

A man and woman suffered major injuries after crashing into the back of this big rig along Interstate 15 in Escondido April 22. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – Two people suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when they slammed the stolen car they were in into the back of a semi truck on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash happened about 4:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Del Lago Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Juan Escobar said.

A 32-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2014 Ford Fusion sedan crashed into the back of a semi truck while both vehicles were in the far right lane of the northbound highway, Escobar said.

The Ford ended up wedged under the semi truck’s trailer, leaving the Ford driver and a 32-year-old woman trapped in the car, the officer said.

Fire personnel freed both victims from the wreckage and paramedics took them to Palomar Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Escobar said.

The semi truck driver was not hurt, Escobar said, adding that investigators believe the Ford driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.