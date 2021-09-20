2 stabbed, student punched in fight outside Oceanside High School

A sign outside of Oceanside High School as it appeared on Feb. 9, 2021. (File)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A man and a woman were stabbed Monday during a fight outside Oceanside High School.

The violence erupted shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the edge of a parking lot at the campus just west of Interstate 5 at Mission Avenue, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

During the fracas, an unidentified assailant punched a teenage girl in the face and stabbed two adults, then fled, Bussey said.

Paramedics took the more seriously injured stabbing victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with puncture wounds to her abdomen, and transported the other to Tri-City Medical Center for treatment of cuts to one of his arms.

The assailant remained at large as of 6 p.m., Bussey said.

It was unclear what sparked the fight.

