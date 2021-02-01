2 stabbed in Spring Valley

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A suspect was arrested Sunday night after two people were stabbed in Spring Valley, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2700 block of Via Orange Way around 10:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old and a 60-year-old man with stab wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital. The 19-year-old was listed in stable condition and the condition of the 60-year-old was not known.

A motive for the stabbings was not known, authorities said.