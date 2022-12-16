SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured Friday after being shot in the Mountain View area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting happened some time after 11 a.m. near Imperial Avenue and Francis Street, an SDPD watch commander told FOX 5.

Two people were reported to have been shot, but their injuries appear to not be life-threatening at this time, police said.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates