SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Linda Vista neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer David O’Brien.

A 29-year-old Hispanic male was reportedly approached by other Hispanic males at 6700 Kelly Street when a verbal exchanged ensued and he was shot in the lower torso.

A 16-year-old Hispanic male was standing across the street at the time and was shot in the head by one of the perpetrators.

O’Brien said both victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and their gunshot wounds are considered non-life threatening.

The shooter was described as Hispanic male between 16 and 20-years-old with long hair, wearing a white shirt and shorts.

The second suspect was described as Hispanic male also between 16 and 20-years-old, wearing a hooded sweat shirt and pants.

No one is in custody at this time, said O’Brien. SDPD Gang Unit detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.