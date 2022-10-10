Two peoples were seriously inured in a Chula vista crash Sunday night. (Getty Images)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.

Upon arrival, police confirmed two occupants were able to exit the vehicle following the crash. They were transported to area hospitals with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the CVPD.

The cause of the collision has not been determined. Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information has been encouraged to contact the CVPD’s Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320.

An investigation is ongoing.