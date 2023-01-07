SAN DIEGO — Plant culture has taken off in recent years, fertilizing a future of outdoor gardens and indoor greenery that stretches from tabletops to windowsills.

Green thumb or not, the want for plant-filled homes and fresh produce appears to hold steady across the country with many people visiting plants stores to seed those desires.

From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You don’t have to go far to find the best as two local businesses, located below, ranked in the top 50.

The plant stores

City Farmers Nursery

“If you’re from San Diego this place is a heaven for any gardener,’ said a Yelper in September.

Ranking at #33 is City Farmers Nursery, which is located at the corner of Home Avenue and Euclid Avenue in City Heights. This store specializes in gardening products and edible plants, according to its website.

Yelpers raved about their locally sourced seeds and plants. They also gave praises to the business’ affordable prices and great service. One Yelper wrote, “You can’t beat their prices and the service you receive as a customer.”

Another special quality about City Farmers Nursery is that it’s inhabited by an array of farm animals. Yelpers commented on sightings of chickens, donkeys, a cow and even some goats. According to its website, there is also play area for children, along with a bonsai and bamboo sitting area.

City Farmers Nursery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cuffel Farms

“The place is organized and clean and so dreamy,” said a Yelper in March.

Ranking at #36 is Cuffel Farms, which uniquely is only open to the public by appointment. This home-based nursery is located at a residence in Clairmont Mesa East. The store specializes in helping customers identify air plants and other bromeliads suitable for their homes and gardens, according to a description by the business owner.

Reviewers went into detail about the knowledge and expertise of the business owner. Some even said they were given further advice about caring for their plants past the point of sale. One Yelper said the owner was “reachable by text for any questions about your plant buddies after you bring them home.”

The pricing of plants was also commended with many praising the stores reasonable costs. One Yelper said Cuffel Farms’ prices were three times less than others in the area selling similar products. On its website, the business said you can expect honest information and pricing, along with quality plants.

Cuffel Farms is a licensed specialty nursery that’s open part-time by appointment only.

The methodology

While creating this list, Yelp said it identified businesses in the home and garden category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “plants,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “plants.” All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of December 27, 2022.