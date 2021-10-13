2 San Diego nonprofits surprised with $200,000 checks

SAN DIEGO — Bank of America honored two nonprofit organizations in San Diego this week for their hard work in the community by surprising them with $200,000 checks.

FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers tagged along for the reveal Tuesday, part of the organization’s “Neighborhood Builders” campaign that aims to give back to strategic partners doing good work in their communities.

The first stop was the Urban League of San Diego County. Staff said the no-strings-attached investment will super-charge their ability to help families transition out of poverty while also supporting college prep for youth and home ownership assistance.

“I am very touched today by this big surprise, which I never expected in 100 years,” Urban League President Ray King said.

The Bank of America team then headed to the Ocean Discovery Institute, where executive director Shara Fisler thought she was doing a quick interview with FOX 5. Instead, she was surprised with the $200,000 check.

Staff said the money will help ensure inspirational science experiences are available for thousands of students.

“Whatever may come their way, if they can be sustainable, they can scale and therefore make a bigger impact on the community that we love here in San Diego, that’s what it’s all about,” Bank of America President Rick Bregman said.

Pamela Gabriel, Bank of America’s senior vice president of marketing, said she worked for over a decade to be part of the team to deliver the financial support.

“I imagined this moment, to be able to give this money to our community partners,” she said.