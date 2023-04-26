SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Two beaches in San Diego have been nominated for USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice for “Best Beach on the West Coast.”

With over 30 beaches spread across the region’s coastline, San Diego is a perfect location for sunbathing, surfing, kayaking and more.

But there are two specific beaches that some have considered top-notch while comparing them to all areas where sand meets the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. This is quite a compliment as the West Coast stretches over 1,000 miles.

The first beach that’s in the running is North County’s Oceanside Harbor Beach. USA Today says this sandy spot “offers a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere, with gentle waves suitable for swimming, boogie boarding and surfing.”

Some qualities that may set Oceanside Harbor Beach aside from others include its fire pits, volleyball courts, picnic table areas and the fact that it’s in walking distance to a variety of shops and eateries. Plus, there’s an overnight camping area for those looking to stay the night or the week.

The second San Diego-area beach that’s being considered as one of the West Coast’s best is La Jolla Shores Beach. USA Today described this popular Southern California spot as “a coastal gem featuring a mile of expansive sandy beach and clear turquoise waters.”

La Jolla Shores also has some unique qualities such as its abundant marine life. It’s known for its snorkeling-worthy waters and quirky sea lions. Some have said it’s the perfect spot for learning to surf because of its mostly gentle waves.

Readers can vote once a day in USA Today’s best beaches poll until Monday, May 22 at 9 a.m.

The winning beaches will be announced on Friday, June 2. In the meantime, head to one of these SoCal beaches to see for yourself if they are among the best on the West Coast.