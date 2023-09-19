SAN DIEGO — Two schools in San Diego County have made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list.

The list, released Tuesday, recognizes 353 schools across the country for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.”

Garfield Elementary School is the only school in San Diego Unified School District to make the list. Located in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, the Title 1 school of 265 students was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing Schools. That category recognizes schools that “are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.”

In Vista Unified School District, another elementary school made the list. Casita Center for Science/Math/Technology, a magnet choice school of 684 students, was also nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Thirty-three schools in California made the list. Farther north, one school in Los Angeles Unified School District was recognized: Downtown Magnets High School.

Of the 353 schools recognized across the country, 313 are public and 40 are non-public. In each category, the majority are elementary schools.

Each year, the department accepts nominations from schools all over the country. Up to 420 schools can be nominated.