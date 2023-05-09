beautiful bouquet of mixed flowers in a box on wooden table. the work of the florist at a flower shop.

SAN DIEGO — Want to make your mom feel extra special this Mother’s Day or perform a nice gesture to a loved one? Flowers always do the trick.

Yelp recently conducted a study finding two San Diego flower shops ranking among the best in the U.S.

Sage Sisters, located at 3013 University Ave in North Park, topped the list at No. 1.

“Beautiful flower arrangements. Unique and artistic bouquets….not your average FTD flowers,” Yelper Doreen S. said.

“I got to pick my own flowers for a bouquet. There were different types of flowers but what caught my eyes are the big purple Kale flower!! I added some yellows and orange flowers to go with it and some greens for fillings and they came out great,” Yelper Clarissa D. commented.

The North Park shop also donates buckets of blooms, and then those are prepared into flower arrangements and delivered by organizations like Radiant Hospice.

Storybook Floral, which can be found at 5509 Pennsylvania Lane, comes in at No. 10 on the list.

“I absolutely love Chrissy’s designs, her heart and soul! It’s always a pleasure communicating with her and seeing her bring my special wishes to a beautiful floral delight. Her flowers are special, unique and truly a fairytale. Her creations are my dreams in a floral arrangement,” Yelper Renee O. said.

“I go to SDSU and my grandma called Storybook Floral over the phone to send me flowers for my upcoming graduation. My grandma said setting up the delivery over the phone was super easy. The flowers I received are absolutely beautiful,” Yelper Breanna M. said.

Chrissy Denman, the owner of the La Mesa shop, says she thoughtfully curates flower stories “as a conduit to help people heal and express themselves.”

Other California flower shops that made the list are in San Francisco and Costa Mesa.

Yelp compiled the list by identifying U.S. businesses in the flowers category on its website with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “flower shop” between Jan. 1, 2022 and March 28, 2023. All businesses were marked open on Yelp and had a passing score as of May 1, 2023.