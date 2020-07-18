2 sailors who helped fight ship fire test positive for COVID-19

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO — Two sailors who helped fight the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard have tested positive for coronavirus, the Navy said Friday.

The sailors received positive results after exhibiting symptoms, Lt. Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said. Twenty-seven people who were in close contact with the service members were placed in “ROM,” or restriction of movement, according to the Navy spokeswoman.

“The Navy continues to implement COVID-19 mitigations measures to protect the health of our force,” Schwegman said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the infected sailors were from the USS San Diego. A sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock told the newspaper that those who helped fight the fire shared gear, including masks and gloves.

Check back for updates on this developing story.