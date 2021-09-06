2 men rob Rolando store at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men held up a store in the Rolando area of San Diego at gunpoint, authorities said Monday.

The armed robbery was reported about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

“Two adult male suspects, about 18 to 23 years old entered the store,” Buttle said. “One of the suspects pulled a black handgun out and demanded money from the register.”

The clerk complied with the robbers’ demands, and they ran from the store with an undetermined amount of cash eastbound on 68th Street, he said. The clerk was not injured.

One suspect was described as wearing a black shirt and beanie and gray pants, Buttle said. The other was described as wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and hat.

